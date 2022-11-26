Iran fans harassed at World Cup for protesting government

Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday (local time) as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.

Some fans were stopped by security guards from bringing in Persian pre-revolutionary flags to the match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Others carrying such flags had them ripped from their hands by pro-government Iran fans, who also shouted insults at fans wearing T-shirts with the slogan of the protest movement gripping the country, "Woman, Life, Freedom".

Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match as some fans in the stadium wept, whistled and booed.

The national team has come under close scrutiny for any statements or gestures about the nationwide protests that have wracked Iran for weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shouting matches erupted in lines outside the stadium between fans screaming "Women, Life, Freedom" and others shouting back "The Islamic Republic!"

Supporters wave Iranian flags and a woman holds up a sign reading "Freedom for Iran, No to Islamic Republic". (Source: Associated Press)

Mobs of men surrounded three different women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium, disrupting broadcasts as they angrily chanted, "The Islamic Republic of Iran!" Many female fans appeared shaken as Iranian government supporters shouted at them in Farsi and filmed them up close on their phones.

After Iran's 2-0 triumph, crowds of Iranian fans wildly waving national flags streamed out of the stadium. They thronged a group of protesters who held up photos of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old whose September 16 death in the custody of the morality police first unleashed the protests, yelling "Victory!" to drown out chants of Amini's name.

One 35-year-old woman named Maryam, who like other Iran fans declined to give her last name for fear of government reprisals, started to cry as shouting men blowing horns encircled her and filmed her face. She had the words "Woman Life Freedom" painted on her face.

"I'm not here to fight with anyone, but people have been attacking me and calling me a terrorist," said Maryam, who lives in London but is originally from Tehran. "All I'm here to say is that football doesn't matter if people are getting killed in the streets."

Maryam and her friends had worn hats emblazoned with the name of an outspoken Iranian former soccer player Voria Ghafouri, who had criticised Iranian authorities and was arrested in Iran on Thursday on accusations of spreading propaganda against the government. She said Iranian government supporters had taken the hats from their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghafouri, who is Kurdish, was a star member of Iran's 2018 World Cup team, but was surprisingly not named in the squad for this year in Qatar.

"It's obvious that the match had become very politicised this week. You can see people from the same country who hate each other," said Mustafa, a 40-year-old Iran fan who also declined to give his last name. "I think the arrest of Voria has also affected society in Iran a lot."

Furious protesters in Iran have been venting their anger over social and political repression and the state-mandated headscarf, or hijab, for women. The demonstrations have quickly grown into calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic itself. At least 419 people have been killed since the protests erupted, according to monitoring group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

A woman stands on the tribune with her face painted in memory of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran at the age of 22. (Source: Associated Press)

Ayeh Shams, an Iranian from the United States, said security guards confiscated her flag because it had the word "women" written on it.

"We're just here to enjoy the games and give a platform for the Iranian people who are fighting against the Islamic regime," Shams said.

Zeinlabda Arwa, a security guard at the stadium, confirmed that authorities had been given orders to confiscate anything but the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether you're talking about Iran or Qatar or any country, you are only allowed to bring in the normal flag," she said.