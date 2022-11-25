World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

Source: Associated Press

The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea this morning was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches.

South Korea's Son Heung-min, second right, walks to greet Uruguay players at the end of the World Cup match.

South Korea's Son Heung-min, second right, walks to greet Uruguay players at the end of the World Cup match. (Source: Associated Press)

The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France.

Through the 16 games completed so far, the Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless.

There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954. Before the start in Qatar, the World Cup averaged more than two goals per game. The highest average came in 1954, when 140 goals were scored in 26 games at 5.38 per game.

The least prolific scoring World Cup was the 1990 tournament when 115 goals were scored at only 2.21 goals per game.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

'Love doesn't know math' - Cher addresses partner age gap

2

Inquest underway into mentally ill man shot dead by police

3

Scathing inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolios released

4

'I need justice' - sister of dairy stabbing victim's plea to authorities

5

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

6

15-year-old one of two arrested after gun pointed at vehicle

Latest Stories

Gore councillors oppose new mayor's choice of deputy

Ardern rejects Seymour's criticism of her not being in Sandringham

Tayla Bruce wins lawn bowls world title on home soil

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Inquest underway into mentally ill man shot dead by police

Related Stories

World Cup: Fans put off by prices, beer limits commute from Dubai

Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup