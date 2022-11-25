Heart surgery performed on child during blackout in Kyiv

Doctors in Kyiv were forced to carry out heart surgery on a child during a blackout after Russian missile strikes plunged the Ukrainian capital and much of the country into darkness.

Footage of the surgery shows torches and headlamps being used to illuminate the patient.

Borys Todurov, a cardiac surgeon who filmed the event, told Reuters the surgery was already underway when the electricity went off.

The child survived, local media reported.

It comes as many Ukrainians prepare for a cold, dark winter, with electricity and water difficult to come by.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has sought to shift the blame from Russia to Ukraine's government.

"Ukraine's leadership has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal, has every opportunity to resolve the situation in such a way as to meet the demands of the Russian side and, accordingly, end all possible suffering of the civilian population," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed the nine-month mark this week.