Top Kiwi athletes lodge case against HPSNZ, seek system changes

Rowing great Mahe Drysdale is spear heading an employment case that could have major implications for the New Zealand sports system.

Mahe Drysdale. (Source: Photosport)

By Barry Guy for rnz.co.nz

Drysdale is leading the newly formed athlete union - the Athletes Cooperative - which has lodged a case against High Performance Sport New Zealand with the Employment Relations Authority.

Athletes from two of the country's most successful Olympic sports have launched landmark employment proceedings against High Performance Sport NZ.

The group includes more than 60 rowers and cyclists, who want better rights for athletes, improved well-being and financial stability.

Their attempt to enter collective bargaining with High Performance Sport NZ failed and the issue has now been taken higher.

It is understood the athletes want to be considered employees rather than contractors.

In a statement HPSNZ Chief Executive, Raelene Castle said.

"Athlete voice and well-being continues to be a priority for High Performance Sport New Zealand. However, given the confidential nature of this issue, we won't comment further to respect the integrity of the process."

Drysdale says ever since the 2016 Olympics he and other athletes have wanted a change in key areas.

"We want a better environment for athletes, we want to be respected and we want to be a part of designing the system that delivers the results in New Zealand and unfortunately at the moment that is not the case.

The New Zealand women's team pursuit competing in Tokyo. (Source: Photosport)

"We are told what, how and why we are doing things and so this is our opportunity to try and negotiate co-designing a system that we're all happy with."

Drysdale says they feel athletes should have a say in how government funding is spent.

High Performance Sport New Zealand formed an Athletes Leaders Network last month to provide a voice for athletes, but Drysdale feels the athletes voice needs to be independent.

"Our members felt that (the Athletes Leaders Network) is not what they wanted to be represented by so we're now taking our own route.

"Without independence you can't actually achieve what you want because you're always hamstrung if you're reliant on the funding from the government.

"If you're against what they want you're always liable of having that funding cut."

While HPSNZ has provided funding to get the Athlete Leaders' Network operational, it says it will be independent and they will have no say in how it is run.

HPSNZ says it is entirely run and operated by the athletes.

The Employment Relations Authority hearing is scheduled for February.