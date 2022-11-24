Reserve Bank Governor apologises for 'significant economic shocks'

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Reserve Bank says it is trying to engineer a recession to bring down high inflation.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr..

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr..

By Anan Zaki of rnz.co.nz

The central bank delivered a record 75-basis point interest rate hike yesterday, taking the official cash rate to its highest level in 14 years, to 4.25%.

It has also forecast a shallow recession from the middle of next year, partly because of the higher interest rates it is imposing.

Annual inflation is near a 30-year high at 7.2%.

Read More

Responding to questions from MPs at the finance and expenditure committee this morning, RBNZ governor Adrian Orr accepted commentary that the central bank was deliberately engineering a recession to combat super-charged inflation.

"I think that is correct. We are deliberately trying to slow aggregate spending in the economy. The quicker inflation expectations come down, the less work we need to do and the less likely it is that we have a prolonged period of low or negative growth," he said.

The RBNZ forecast a recession next year with an official cash rate of about 5.5%.

However, Orr reaffirmed previous comments that the country was well placed to face the economic storm ahead.

"We have very resilient balance sheets across households, businesses and the government in this economy."

'We are sorry'

The Reserve Bank governor also offered an apology to New Zealanders for the significant economic shocks households faced.

Orr admitted households were paying the price because monetary policy was too stimulatory for too long.

But before that, he offered an apology on behalf of the central bank's monetary policy committee.

"We are sorry that New Zealanders have been buffeted by these significant economic shocks and are experiencing inflation well above our central bank 1 to 3% target range," Orr said.

He repeated that "inflation is nobody's friend" and said it led to significant economic costs.

"I do want to want to reaffirm the committee's absolute commitment and confidence to getting inflation back to within the target range."

New ZealandEconomyBusiness

Popular Stories

1

Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

2

Auckland dairy worker stabbed to death 100 metres away from store

3

Family of slain Christchurch dog walker appeal for donations

4

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

5

Teen boy charged with murder over fatal Auckland stabbing

6

Tourist frustrated after theft of $15k of camera gear from bus

Latest Stories

Fair Go gives their top tips for the Christmas feast

Migos' Offset 'misses everything' about slain cousin Takeoff

Christmas plans scuppered amid visitor visa hold-ups

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

'Freedom for Iran': Protest draws crowd outside Parliament

Related Stories

Young people’s wellbeing much worse than older generations - report

Reserve Bank states NZ economy 'likely' to enter recession