Family of slain Christchurch dog walker appeal for donations

The family of a Christchurch man fatally stabbed when out walking his dog last week are appealing for financial support.

Police near scene of Christchurch stabbing. (Source: 1News)

A Givealittle page has been set up by family members to help raise funds to cover immediate costs following the man's death in hospital on Tuesday.

The man died eight days after he was stabbed repeatedly in a attack on Pages Road, near Bexley Park, leaving him in a critical condition.

"Dad has been in Christchurch hospital since undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting for his life, he devastatingly lost that battle on Tuesday," the page says.

"We are raising funds for our immediate financial costs.

"We have dropped everything to be bedside with dad and want to be in the position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time."

The costs were to cover accommodation for family from outside Christchurch, air travel for family outside the country, alongside funeral and counselling expenses.

More than $2500 had been donated to the page as of Thursday morning and dozens of tributes left by donors.

An 18-year-old man, Bailey Messervy, appeared in court last week on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested, alongside a 23-year-old woman, and charged after two Aranui properties were raided two days after the alleged attack.

Messervy was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 7 December.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, also appeared last week on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police said Messervy's charges were under review following the victim's death.

