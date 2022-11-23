Russia inaugurates massive new nuclear icebreakers

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated two new nuclear icebreakers to expand the growing fleet of ships that make the Northern Sea Route navigable year-round.

Via videolink from Novo-Ogaryovo, Putin gave the command to commission the Yakutia icebreaker into the waters of the Baltic Shipyard in St Petersburg and oversaw the hoisting of the Russian flag over the icebreaker Ural, which has yet to be commissioned.

"Vessels of such a high class are of strategic importance to us," Putin said in his speech on the occasion.

"The development of this most important transport corridor will allow Russia to fully realise its export potential and establish effective logistics routes, including to Southeast Asia."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian leader added that Russia was "open to cooperation with our partners" and that " despite the current difficulties, we will definitely implement everything we have planned".

The Yakutia is 173.3m long with displacement of up to 33,540 tonnes.

It can smash through ice of up to three metres. It will enter service in 2024.