Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United "with immediate effect," the Premier League club has said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in the FIFA World Cup for Portugal. (Source: Photosport)

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticising manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.

Last week, United said it had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Ronaldo's comments.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

The statement didn't convey United's dismay after Ronaldo's unauthorised interview with Piers Morgan.

"Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo said. "I love Manchester United, and I love the fans; that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar with Portugal as he aims to win a first World Cup title for his country, has been left frustrated after being reduced to a fringe member of United's team this season.

The Portugal captain said he felt "betrayed" during a 90-minute discussion in which he was also critical of younger players.

United said last week that it had initiated appropriate steps in response to his comments, with the cancellation of his contract widely expected.