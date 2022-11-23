Person fatally hit by car after 'disorder' in West Auckland

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Auckland's Glen Eden this afternoon.
Police say there were reports of a "disorder incident" in a carpark off Glendale Road around 12:20pm before the person was struck.
"At one point a vehicle has struck one person and then fled the scene," police said in a statement.
"The person that has been struck by the vehicle has since died at the scene."
Images from the scene show a body under a white sheet lying in the road.
Cordons are in place as police investigate.