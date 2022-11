Multiple people are believed to be dead after a shooting at a Walmart in the US.

(File image) (Source: istock.com)

CNN have reported police were responding to a shooting at a Walmart with multiple fatalities and injuries in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Officers responded to the store around 10.12pm on Tuesday (local time) and found evidence of a shooting inside, Chesapeake police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.

The shooter is believed to be among the dead, Kosinski said.

More to come.