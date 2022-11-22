Survivor recalls panic of Indonesia earthquake

Rescue workers searched through rubble today after a powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island of Java.

More heavy equipment reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur in the country's most densely populated province of West Java, where the magnitude 5.6 land-based quake struck yesterday afternoon (local time). Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.

Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment previously hampered Indonesia's rescuers after the quake set off a landslide that blocked streets and buried several houses and motorists.

(Source: Associated Press)

Power supplies and phone communications have begun to improve in the quake-hit areas today.

Partinem, a survivor in Cianjur, said she feared for her family's lives.

"I was crying and immediately grabbed my husband and children. If I didn't pull them out, we might have become victims. The house was shaking as if it was dancing."

Many of the dead were public school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools when they collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said as he announced the latest death toll in the remote, rural area.

(Source: Associated Press)

Hospitals were overwhelmed by injured people, and the toll was expected to rise further. No estimates were immediately available because of the area's far-flung, rural population, but many structures collapsed, and residents and emergency workers braced for grim news.

Roughly 175,000 people live in the town of Cianjur, part of a mountainous district of the same name with more than 2.5 million people.

The people of Cianjur district live mostly in towns of one- and two-story buildings and in smaller homes in the surrounding countryside.

Several landslides closed roads around the Cianjur district. Among the dozens of buildings that were damaged was a hospital, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Power outages were reported.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency recorded at least 25 aftershocks.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said more than 13,000 people whose homes had been heavily damaged were being taken to evacuation centres.