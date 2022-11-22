Several killed in gas tank explosion in Iraq

Source: Associated Press

Several people were killed and injured earlier today, in a gas explosion located in a student housing block in Dohuk, within the Kurdish region of Iraq.

Major Bewar Abdulaziz from the Dohuk Civil Defence department told the Associated Press that four people were killed, including a civil defence captain and a firefighter.

Twenty-seven others were injured in the explosion, from a bakery shop located in the building, resulting in a large blaze.

Screams could be heard as Kurdish Civil Defence teams tried to rescue people stuck in the building.

One eyewitness said there was a "huge sound" while shattered windows surrounded the scene.

Searching operations are continuing and the number of casualties may rise, said Abdulaziz.

