England rout Iran, women's protests overshadow loss

When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse.

England's Marcus Rashford celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran. (Source: Associated Press)

Three goals for England in the team's opening match at this year's World Cup was their immediate riposte.

Saka scored two before giving way to Rashford, who added another in the second half of England's 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday (local time).

The jubilant scene at the Khalifa International Stadium was in contrast to the tears shed following England's penalty shootout loss to Italy in last year's European Championship final. Saka and Rashford both failed to convert from the spot and were targeted on social media.

The win also provides encouragement for coach Gareth Southgate, who has faced the most troubled period of his England tenure over the last year. In a difficult buildup to the tournament in Qatar, he was booed after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted, "You don’t know what you’re doing."

Jude Bellingham's first international goal opened the scoring in the 35th minute.

Saka then got his first of the match in the 43rd and Raheem Sterling added another in first-half stoppage time. Saka scored his second shortly after the hour, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute.

England soccer fans celebrate as they watch their team on a large screen during the World Cup Group B soccer match between England and Iran at a fan zone in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Rashford struck six minutes later to extend England's lead to 5-1, and Jack Grealish also stepped off the bench to score a sixth in the 90th. Taremi added another for Iran from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time after John Stones was penalized for holding Morteza Pouraliganji's shirt in the box.

The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads with a teammate. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher with the score still 0-0.

His replacement, Hossein Hosseini, was left with the unenviable task of facing England's potent attack.

The match had a total of 29 minutes of stoppage time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second.

Women's protests overshadow Iran's loss

Iran's players didn't sing their national anthem and didn't celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months.

Iranian soccer fans hold up signs reading Woman Life Freedom and Freedom For Iran, prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran. (Source: Associated Press)

Iran's World Cup opener on Monday against England was not just about soccer, but the political struggles gripping the Islamic Republic. And for some Iranian women, barred from attending men's soccer matches at home, it was a precious first chance to see the national team live.

"Do you know how painful it is to be the biggest football fan and never go to a match in 34 years?" said Afsani, a 34-year-old beekeeper from Tehran, who travelled to Qatar to watch the men's team for the first time. She said she wept when she entered the Khalifa International Stadium.

Like other Iran fans, Afsani declined to give her last name for fear of government reprisals.

She was disappointed that the players didn't show more overt solidarity with the protests at home.

"You have girls being killed in the street," she said. "It's hard to say but this is not a happy occasion. It is really sad."

Iran is competing in the World Cup amid a violent crackdown on a major women's protest movement that has resulted in the deaths of at least 419 people, according Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been monitoring the protests.

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, right, reacts after a goal was scored by Iran's Mehdi Taremi. (Source: Associated Press)

The unrest was spurred by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. It first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women, but has since morphed into one of the most serious threats to the Islamic Republic since the chaotic years following its founding.

Many Iran fans in Doha wore T-shirts and waved signs with the mantra of the uprising - "Woman, Life, Freedom." Others wore jerseys bearing the names of female protesters killed by Iranian security forces in recent weeks.

Ticketing app problem delays fans

Problems with FIFA's mobile application for World Cup tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of the match.

Fans arrive for the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. (Source: Associated Press)

Fans said their tickets had disappeared from their phone apps and lines began to form outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before the 4pm kickoff in Doha.

Although some fans had their ticket purchase verified with email checks, others appeared to have been sent into the stadium without further checks.

The lines cleared at a ticketing help desk about 30 minutes into the game. It was unclear if each ticket holder's problem was resolved or if fans had simply been sent in to see the game.

"All the tickets I have have disappeared," Avinash Fernando of Sri Lanka told The Associated Press.

He and a friend, Chathura Perera, each had seven tickets for the tournament vanish.

Another fan, who gave only his first name Farhood, said his tickets had gone.

"I don't have them anymore on the app. It might have been a hacker, I'm not sure," he said.

FIFA acknowledged in a statement that "some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets".

"The issue is no tickets on the app," England fan John Eastern told the AP. "I'm not sure I'll get in."

While the fans were waiting outside, play had stopped for about seven minutes to deal with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand's facial injury. He continued playing briefly but then was substituted.

As the kickoff approached, FIFA advised fans to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the ticketing app.

"In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium's Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support," FIFA said.