Police hunt Wellington person of interest

Source: 1News

Police are still seeking a person of interest in Wellington after they swarmed a suburb this morning.

A car in Khandallah with what appears to be bullet holes

A car in Khandallah with what appears to be bullet holes (Source: 1News)

Cordons were put in place in the Mandalay Terrace area in Khandallah and the armed offenders squad were helping with investigations, a spokesperson told 1News.

Members of the public were advised to follow the instructions of police in the area, and residents told to stay indoors.

Police say there is "not thought to be any immediate risk to safety".

A damaged vehicle at the scene is to be removed for forensic examination. It has what appears to be bullet holes in the side of it.

