Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Auckland car enthusiasts are angry and upset after a teen racer damaged two cars, as well as his own, after failing a burnout.

By Devin Pike

The weekly car meetup in Bastion Point on Sunday was brought to a halt after the racer tried showing off to his friends near a lineup of several well-loved cars.

Dramatic footage shows the black Holden lose control, ploughing into a white BMW and propelling it onto the red Toyota behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a second video the owner of the red car is on the verge of tears as his "dream car" is carelessly wrecked, while a bystander reassures him that it can be repaired.

Police confirmed that they were called to the incident and confirmed a person at the scene was brought to youth services.

Nineteen-year-old Scott caught the accident on film and is friends with the owners of the red and white cars.

His Subaru was behind the red car and made it out without a scratch, but unfortunately his friends weren't so lucky.

"The BMW was a complete wreck, the entire front drivers side was caved in, suspension collapsed on all corners. The [red Toyota] on the other hand took that beating like a champ."

Scott says he'd like to see more speed bumps by corners around Bastion Point and hopes that the boy racer faces justice.

"[Speed bumps] will slow down and stop the speeding, it will cancel out all skids that are attempted there and it will keep all of our cars safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After the crash [the racer] literally stood on his car's bonnet [and] took a photo ... I would really like to see [him[ held accountable for his actions, not only for the way he was driving but also the way he treated the whole situation, laughing as he got out of his car."

Scott was angry on behalf of his mates, but above else was grateful that they weren't in harm's way.

"My immediate response was to go check if anyone was hurt or if I could help in any way.

"Cars can be bought again but friends lives can’t."

He says his friend, who was distraught in the video, is now in better spirits despite a Sunday meetup they're keen to never repeat.

"We hung out [afterwards] and got some fish and chips, just to try at least make something good happen that day."