Sydney told to conserve water despite record-breaking flooding

Despite having its wettest year on record, Sydney residents are being warned of water shortages.

Rain clouds over Sydney (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Repeat horror floods have had an impact on the quality of the water in the Warragamba Dam, which supplies drinking water for more than 5 million people living in the city and the Blue Mountains.

Officials have warned that due to the flooding, the quality of it means it’s not all able to be treated and used for household consumption.

While the dam is currently at 100%, only around 15 of the 60 metres in it is suitable to be filtered.

Sydney Water’s launched a new campaign called Save it with Me to get residents to cut back on their water use.

Ben Blayney, the organisation’s Head of Water Supply and Production told the ABC that they were asking people to take simple steps.

“So, as we lead into summer and higher demand, we’re just asking people to do what they normally do, use things like trigger hoses, use water wisely, use full dishwashers.

“Over the last few years, we had a lot of floods and that’s impacted the water quality in our dams, with wild and debris that has washed in.

“It makes it harder for us to clean the water at our water filtration plants.”

2022 has proven to be a sodden one for Australia’s largest city.

It only took 279 days to break the Sydney’s annual rainfall record of 2194mm from 1950.