Supreme Court rules in favour of 'Make It 16' to lower voting age

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Make it 16 group to lower the country's voting age.

File: Ballot paper drop off locations around Pōneke/Wellington, Saturday 8 October. (Source: 1News)

After failing in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, Make it 16 took their case to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

They argue that the voting laws are inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act on the basis of age discrimination, and wanted the courts to make a declaration of inconsistency.

Justice Ellen France said the Court of Appeal was wrong not to make a declaration and has granted the appeal.

Parliament recently passed a bill which means that any declaration of inconsistency that comes from the courts gets put up to special debate.

In the courtroom this morning, members of the Make it 16 group were crying and holding hands as Justice France read the decision.

