Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if he'll have more children

Source: Bang Showbiz

Nick Cannon has suggested he's not planning to have any more children.

Masked Singer presenter Nick Cannon.

Masked Singer presenter Nick Cannon. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Masked Singer presenter recently welcomed his eleventh child into the world, while Alyssa Scott - the mother of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December - is pregnant with his twelfth, but he has "no idea" when he'll have more after that and said he is "good" with his family situation the way it is.

Asked when fans can expect more babies, he told Billboard News: "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

The 42-year-old star - who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Rise, two months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, and one-week-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, two months, with LaNisha Cole - insisted his kids are always his top priority and he credited his brood for inspiring his work.

He gushed: "That's my number one priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.

"My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They're the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I'm working on now is through their eyes."

Cannon previously admitted he doesn't believe monogamy is healthy.

He said: "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy. I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

2

6 road deaths over weekend could have been prevented - police

3

Reserve Bank tipped to hike OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%

4

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

5

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in tense armband standoff

6

Lydia Ko tops LPGA season standings with $3m Florida win

Latest Stories

Campaign launched to get Kiwi kids learning water safety skills

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Hawke's Bay

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Supreme Court rules in favour of 'Make It 16' to lower voting age

Related Stories

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Matthew Perry says his memoir 'has helped a lot of people'

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Robert Clary, last of the Hogan's Heroes stars, dies at 96