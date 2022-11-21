Michael J. Fox supported by wife during honorary Oscar speech

Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards yesterday, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy.

After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Robert Downey Jr., Michelle Williams, Cher, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rooney Mara, Jessica Chastain, Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Janelle Monáe and Ron Howard.

Fox, who was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease research, was up first.

The 61-year-old Back to the Future and Family Ties star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at age 29 and in 2000 started a foundation to fund further research into the condition. To date, the foundation has raised more than US$1.5 billion.

"My optimism is fuelled by my gratitude," Fox said.

Fox gave a sharp, funny, thoughtful speech to accept the award. He recounted how he dropped out of high school to give acting a shot and a teacher told him, "Fox, you’re not going to be cute forever."

"I didn’t know how to respond and I said, 'Maybe just long enough,'" Fox said.

He has had a particularly challenging year with injuries, including a broken cheek, hand, shoulder, arm and elbow, and the loss of his mother, who died in September, all of which he spoke about in-depth in a recent People Magazine cover story.

Tracy Pollan, Fox’s wife with whom he has four children, was there to support him and he called her on stage to close his speech.

"I can’t walk and carry this thing (the Oscar) so I once again ask Tracy to carry the weight," Fox said.

Cher was on hand to introduce Warren, a 13-time Oscar nominee.

When Warren took the stage, she said the words she’s been waiting to say for 34 years, since she got her first Oscar nomination: "I’d like to thank the Academy.

"Mom, I finally found a man," Warren said, looking at the golden statuette. "I know you wanted him to be a nice Jewish boy but it’s really hard to tell."

Jeff Bridges came out to celebrate Weir, the 78-year-old Australian filmmaker who directed him in the 1993 film Fearless.

The auteur behind films like Dead Poets Society and The Truman Show to Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World received many Oscar nominations over the years, but hasn’t made a feature since The Way Back, from 2010.

"I had a wonderful 20 years of making studio pictures," Weir said. "I love craft I think that’s what it’s all about. Don’t you love something that’s well made whether it’s a chair a table or a statue?"

Davis helped close out the night celebrating Palcy, the first Black woman to direct a film produced by a major studio.

The 64-year-old Martinique native said she’s ready to come back and make films again.

"Black is bankable. Female is bankable," Palcy said. "My stories are not Black, they are not white, they are universal."