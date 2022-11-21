Five dead in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Five people have died and 18 others are injured after a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Flowers lay at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. (Source: Associated Press)

Two firearms, including a "long rifle", were found at the scene at Club Q, Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

"At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, the chief said, adding: "We owe them a great debt of thanks."

Authorities received the report of a shooting at Club Q at 11.57pm on Saturday (local time, Sunday evening NZT), Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The latest incident occurred as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists.

In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the club posted on its Facebook page.

It said its prayers were with victims and families, adding "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Castro said the suspect was injured but didn't know how and that the FBI was on the scene.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

The FBI said it was providing assistance to Colorado Springs police, but said the police department was leading the investigation.