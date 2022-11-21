Driver rankings: F1 2022 season review

A season that promised so much, delivered plenty and still left some room for improvement in 2023.

We had controversies on and off track, rookie and returning drivers lining up on a new-look grid, and new title protagonists for both the constructor, and driver's titles.... well at least we did, for a while.

So how did the season, and crucially the drivers, stack up?

The 2022 Season

Grade: B-

In many ways, F1 delivered just what it needed to in 2022, but not much more. The new generation of cars were significantly better when it came to on-track racing, and any track layout changes appeared to be to the benefit of the racing. In saying that, there were a handful of races that provided below-par entertainment.

The season also benefited, at least in the first half, from a return to form for Ferrari. The old adage of "F1 being strong when Ferrari's strong" remains true. Let's hope for a genuine three-horse race, with Mercedes back in the mix, in 2023

The sport's governing body still left plenty to be desired, with more bizarre stewarding decisions, off track controversies with Red Bull's breached cost cap, and reports of terrible fan experiences at some Grand Prix.

The Drivers

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. (Source: Associated Press)

#1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull Grade: A+

It couldn't be anything else. A record-breaking season across so many fields, a second World Championship, and frankly one of the most dominant seasons in recent times. Showed versatility across different conditions, and won races from well back in the grid. Even if Brazil was a PR nightmare for brand Verstappen and Red Bull, where he actively avoided helping his teammate, that doesn't take away from what has been an emphatic season for the Dutchman, and why in these rankings he has to be a cut above.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain sits in his car in pit lane during qualifying for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

#2 - George Russell, Mercedes Grade: A

Worth caveating here, this ranking doesn't mean Russell is a better driver than seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes. But his grade is more a reflection on the fact the younger Brit hardly put a foot wrong in what was his most important season to date. Early season limitations with the car robbed him of a chance to be right in the thick of second-place in the championship, while keeping Hamilton honest throughout the year was testament to his talent. Only a few blips in his wheel-to-wheel racing, that should iron out with time. 2023 could be a genuine run at the title if the off-season goes well at the factory.

The crash let Red Bull driver Max Verstappen through to victory.

#3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Grade: A

Speaking of being robbed of a chance in the Championship. Charles Leclerc could win a world title with Ferrari in the next few years, but this season has shown it's the team, not the Monagasque driver, who need to sharpen their act. He's been far from faultless this season - Barcelona and France two obvious examples. But had Ferrari shown even a shred more composure at times, Leclerc should have already sewn up second place in the Championship with a few races to spare, and it was somewhat fitting that he drove flawlessly to secure that spot in the final race of the season. Overall, another step forward in his career, and still one of the fastest drivers over one lap.

#4 - Lando Norris, McLaren Grade: B+

This may be too high a grade for a driver who finished well over 100 points outside the top six in the standings. But given McLaren's all-too-obvious woes throughout most of the year (a few tracks aside) he's done an astonishing job to consistently in the mix for 'best of the rest'. Daniel Ricciardo's struggles in the same car only serve to heighten the praise for Norris, who again showed his credentials as a potential Championship winning driver in years to come.

#5 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull Grade: B+

A season of highs and lows for Checo Perez that included a career first pole position, two wins and a further nine podiums. But ultimately he will - fairly, or unfairly - be judged against a teammate in the same car, and the gap between Checo and Verstappen was obvious at almost every circuit. If he can convert some of his form around the street circuits of Monaco and Singapore to the longer, flowing tracks elsewhere, he may yet throw his hat into the ring for a World Championship. But you feel that as long as he shares a team with Verstappen, he'll always struggle to break the 'second driver' tag.

Lewis Hamilton. (Source: Associated Press)

#6 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Grade: B

It's been many moons since we saw an F1 driver's championship without Lewis Hamilton in contention. Wind back the clock to Abu Dhabi 2021, fans and pundits alike were questioning what sort of desire and drive the seven-time world champion would have this time around. To that extent, Hamilton emphatically answered his critics. In a car that for the majority of the year was only in contention for 5th place, he knuckled down and more often than not extracted the maximum possible out of the car. A run of early season bad luck put him behind the 8-ball in the points standings compared to his new teammate, but his racing since the mid-season break has at times been majestic. He's still driving like a seven-time world champion, but by virtue of his own high expectations and standards, he was never getting close to an A here.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Source: Associated Press)

#7 - Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Grade: B

In many ways, you could copy and paste a similar season review for Sergio Perez to fit Sainz, but at times the Spaniard was too far adrift of his teammate Leclerc to gain a higher grade. Showed glimpses of huge potential with his race craft, and on his day has the ability to beat the rest of the paddock. But fundamentally seemed to lack the pace of the other contenders. Ferrari should have sewn up second place in the championship well before the last race of the season, another symptom of an underwhelming season, despite a maiden win for Sainz.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso overtakes Alpine driver Esteban Ocon during the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Source: Associated Press)

#8 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine Grade: B

Any season where you outscore your teammate Fernando Alonso should go down as a positive one, of which Esteban Ocon has mostly had. In many ways it was almost a 'boring' season for the Frenchman, who consistently seemed to finish between 6th-10th on Sundays, which is where the team would likely expect him to be. That consistency played a huge part in the team's head-to-head battle with McLaren, and he's ultimately been rewarded with the trust of a long-term contract at Alpine. Some reservations as to whether he's got the outright pace and race craft to regularly compete at the front, but a solid season to reflect on, and springboard into 2023.

Kevin Magnussen. (Source: Associated Press)

#9 Kevin Magnussen, Haas Grade: B-

This may be the heart taking brief control of the head in these rankings, but when you consider where Magnussen's season started - parachuted into the team after more than a year out of an F1 car - he nailed his job more often than not. Undoubtedly the season will be remembered for that historic, and frankly incredulous pole position at Brazil. He was the team leader Haas needed, just a huge shame his teammate couldn't match the veteran. Overly aggressive race-craft at times also cost the Dane, as well as being guilty of disappearing to the back at some Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi included. Still room for improvement in 2023 if the car can deliver.

#10 - Alex Albon, Williams Grade: B-

Much like Magnussen, the heart may have been too generous with this grade, but when reflecting on all driver performances this season, his mega-stint on hard tyres at Australia was one of the favourites. In a car that couldn't do much other than go fast in a straight line, he put in some brilliant qualifying laps that often belied the engine he was driving. Can't underestimate the impact a non-competitive teammate has in not being able to push Albon either. If Williams can keep their straight line speed, and improve the rest of the package for 2023, Albon could be in for another solid season chasing Q3 appearances and lower points positions on Sundays.

#11 - Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Grade: C+

The Mercedes veteran was always known for being a great qualifier, with some question marks over his wheel-to-wheel combat. In a firm mid-lower-field team in Alfa Romeo, he's shown he has the guile to mix it up on a Sunday, and has led the team brilliantly. A huge shame for him and the team the car's performance dropped off a cliff as the season progressed, and they were unable to capitalise on their early promise. Almost deserves a higher grade for having one of the best Instagram games too.

#12 - Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Grade: C

The only genuine rookie of the 2022 season (barring Nyck de Vries' maiden race for Wiliams) and overall had a solid season, certainly doing enough from the team's perspective to earn a new contract. Held his own against his veteran teammate on a fair few occasions, but lacked the killer instinct to convert good form into Q3 appearances, and ultimately higher points finishes. That may come with time. Showed huge courage to bounce back from his horrific crash at the British Grand Prix, and will hope to repay the team's faith with more consistent performances in 2023.

#13 - Fernando Alonso, Alpine Grade: C

A bit of a bittersweet season for Alonso fans. On the positive side, he still has the desire to race and the talent is clearly still there. The downside was an ultimately disappointing season, a combination of driver errors and engine reliability. On a day when the Alpine was tuned up and Alonso on song, it looked a formidable pairing. But as the season progressed his ability to really challenge the front-runners dwindled, instead their head-to-head against McLaren becoming the major goal. To that end, the veteran has played his part with a crucial points haul. A bit like Hamilton, his grade suffering as a result of very high bars set previously, and in Alonso's case far too many retirements (5). A new year, a new team for Fernando - let's see if this one works...

#14 - Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Grade: C

The four-time world champion deserved a better send-off than a season hampered by a fundamentally slow car, and uncharacteristic qualifying performances. Vettel was dumped out of Q1 ten times. It was fitting for the F1 legend that he managed one last Q3 visit in Abu Dhabi, but those highs have been few and far between in 2022. Comfortably outperformed his teammate over the course of the year, and evolved into seemingly one of the nicest characters on the paddock. A disappointing finale, but the German has plenty of credit in the bank to sail off into F1 retirement as one of the greats.

#15 - Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri Grade: C-

On his day, a very pleasing driver to watch. Has good race craft to play his part in some great mid-field battles, but he and teammate Yuki Tsunoda have suffered from a hugely underwhelming car in 2022. A disappointing season after showing a lot of promise in 2021, and ultimately a season that wasn't good enough to force the Red Bull family to keep him. Will form an intriguing partnership with fellow Frenchman Ocon next year at Alpine. Based on this season, it should also see him fight for higher positions on Sunday. Next year might be the most important of his career to establish whether he has the credentials for more than just mid-field.

#16 - Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri Grade: C-

Very similar write up to his teammate, although Tsunoda could be afforded the grace of being in just his second season. Has still been guilty of ruining his own races, while also being dealt his share of bad luck with mechanical reliability. Needs to improve his consistency to prove to the paddock that he's more than just good entertainment value off the track. Has often shown great promise in practice sessions, now needs to convert that into points in 2023. His challenge will be to outperform the incoming Nyck de Vries, which may be easier said than done.

#17 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Grade: C-

It would be easy, and frankly cheap to say Lance Stroll's inclusion in F1 is based solely on who his father is. Stroll had another year where he showed glimpses of solid talent, with a very creditable ability to gain multiple positions on opening laps. The finale in Abu Dhabi was up there with his, and the team's, best showing all year. But overall a hugely disappointing season, in a disappointing car with just two finishes higher than 10th. Trading one world champion teammate for another, with Vettel giving way for Fernando Alonso, it will be fascinating to see that dynamic in 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo. (Source: AAP)

#18 - Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Grade: D+

Where do we start... This season review wouldn't read too differently to that of 2021, but at least the affable Aussie had a win to hang his hat on last year. This time the trophy cabinet is bare, and the tank is spent. Ricciardo has been refreshingly honest throughout his two years at McLaren about his struggles with the car, and it should have come as no surprise that partnership came to an early end. The sport would be in a better place if he somehow found his mojo in 2023, and returned to a race seat for another crack in 2024. If this is to be the final chapter in his F1 career, it's a sorry finish for a driver of his calibre.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher, of Germany, steers his car during the second practice session at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Source: Associated Press)

#19 - Mick Schumacher, Haas Grade: D

F1 was abuzz with the Schumacher name back in the paddock, and at times Mick showed the ability to extract real pace from the car. His out-of-nowhere battle with Verstappen in the British Grand Prix one for the highlight reel. But unfortunately for the Haas youngster, the lows outweighed the highs, and more often than not he was the only person to blame. It's not a great look to be replaced for 2023 by a driver who holds the record for most race starts without a podium, but it's a reflection on what ultimately was a disappointing return for one of the hottest names in motorsport. Although aged just 23, don't rule out a return to the grid in a few years' time.

#20 - Nicholas Latifi, Williams Grade: F

As obvious as it was that Max Verstappen would top this list, unfortunately for the Canadian it was equally obvious who would rank last. A driver who's had a seat at the F1 table courtesy of the sponsorship dollars he brought with him, was consistently off the pace all season. Was even beaten by a stand-in teammate in Italy, who had never driven the car before. But credit where credit is due, he capitalised on circumstances in his favour to register a Q3 appearance at Silverstone, and rare points in Japan. With all due respect to any driver willing to hurl a car 330km/h around a track, the 2023 field of drivers will be stronger as a result of Latifi's exit.

Notable mentions :

Nyck de Vries - Monza 2022 should give hope to all reserve drivers that it just takes one good race to drastically shape your career. A late stand-in for Williams, he out-qualified his much more experienced teammate, and somehow drove the car to a points finish on debut. Thoroughly deserves the seat at Alpha Tauri for 2023, but how will he fare now that he's set his own bar very high.