Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 24,068 new cases

There have been 24,068 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 344 people in hospital with the virus.

Three people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Forty more people with the virus have died.

One person was less than 10 years old, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Of these people, 22 were men and 18 were women.

Of the 40 people who have died, nine were from Canterbury, seven were from the Auckland region, four each were from Waikato and the Wellington region, three each were from Hawke's Bay and Whanganui, two each were from the Lakes District, MidCentral District, Nelson Marlborough and the Southern District, and one each were from Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2182.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (942), Auckland (8649), Waikato (1939), Bay of Plenty (821), Lakes (408), Hawke's Bay (634), MidCentral (999), Whanganui (305), Taranaki (445), Tairāwhiti (205), Wairarapa (197), Capital and Coast (1858), Hutt Valley (1020), Nelson Marlborough (671), Canterbury (2782), West Coast (158), South Canterbury (317), Southern (1676), West Coast (158) and Unknown (42).

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3434. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded RAT results is 5796.