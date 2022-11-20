UK PM Rishi Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defence technology as he made an unannounced visit — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Source: Associated Press)

The air-defence package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds (NZ$97 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather.

The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month.

The UK has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds (NZ$4.4 billion) in military aid. Zelensky described the two countries as "the strongest of allies".

Video that Zelensky posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing and made repeated visits to Kyiv. Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine's leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, although when he was UK Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defence spending.

"The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world," Sunak said in comments alongside Zelensky in the presidential palace. "In years to come, we will tell our grandchildren of your story."

A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier, celebrating the city's liberation from Russian occupation. (Source: Associated Press)

He pledged that Britain "will stand with you until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves and then we will stand with you as you rebuild your great country".

Sunak also laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead, lit a candle at a memorial for victims of a deadly Soviet-era famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, and met first responders at a fire station, his office said.

Sunak said it was "deeply humbling" to visit Kyiv "and to have the opportunity to meet those who are doing so much, and paying so high a price, to defend the principles of sovereignty and democracy".

A view of a Russian tank and destroyed buildings on the outskirts of Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

On the battlefield, Russian forces launched 10 airstrikes, 10 missile strikes and 42 rocket attacks on Ukraine in the last day, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Saturday (local time, overnight NZT).

Russia is pressing an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, and Ukraine reported heavy fighting around the city of Bakhmut, town of Avdiivka and village of Novopavlivka.

Russian forces claimed to have repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive to take back the settlements of Pershotravneve, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv province.

Ukrainian forces said they killed or wounded scores of Russian soldiers during an attack on the village of Mykhailivka in the southern Kherson region, and the wounded were taken to hospitals in Crimea. The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian forces also reported they conducted deadly strikes on the Kinburn Spit in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv province, a key site for Russian electronic warfare.

Russia kept up its strikes on critical infrastructure, with a rocket attack causing a fire at a key industrial facility in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the region's chief. Some areas in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia were left without heating.