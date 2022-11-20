Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, Musk says

Donald Trump's Twitter account will be reinstated, according to Twitter's new boss Elon Musk.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago. (Source: Associated Press)

Twitter had permanently suspended the former US president's account after he appeared to incite rioting at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said at the time.

However, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, he created a poll on whether Trump's account should be reinstated.

More than 15 million people voted, with 51.8% voting yes.

This afternoon Elon Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he concluded.

The Latin phrases translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God".