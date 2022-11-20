SH1 driver overtook on double yellow lines before crash - police

Police are appealing for sightings of a red car that was seen overtaking on double yellow lines before crashing into a tree in South Waikato on Friday.

In a statement, Waikato Police said a red Holden station wagon was seen "overtaking several vehicles on double yellow no-passing lines" at about 2pm.

"One of these manoeuvres led to the vehicle leaving the road and colliding with a tree," they said.

The station wagon had been travelling north on State Highway 1 at Karapiro, between Fergusson Gully and Kentucky Roads, south of Cambridge.

"Please contact police if you were overtaken by this vehicle, if you saw the incident, or driving manner leading up to the crash," police said.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 105, quoting reference number 221119/6327, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

