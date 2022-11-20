Rugby wrap: Ireland pip Wallabies, Georgia upset Wales

The rugby world has endure one of the stranger strings of international results this weekend with draws, upsets and tight contests all served up around the globe.

Dalton Papali'i and Rieko Ioane celebrate a try against England. (Source: Photosport)

Alongside the All Blacks' disappointing 25-25 draw against a fast-finishing England at Twickenham, here's what else happened this weekend:

Portugal is last qualifier for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Portugal has grabbed the last qualifying spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in dramatic style.

Samuel Marques' long-range penalty kick after the fulltime hooter earned Portugal a 16-16 draw with the United States on Saturday in Dubai and the 20th and final qualifying berth.

The Lobos have reached only their second Rugby World Cup. They go back to France where they made their tournament debut in 2007. They open against Wales in Nice next Sept. 16. Australia, Fiji and Georgia are also in Pool C.

“Simply unbelievable,” Portugal captain Tomas Appleton said. “We have been missing (from the World Cup) for quite some time. We need a new generation to inspire the kids.”

The US has missed the Rugby World Cup for only the second time. The other was the 1995 tournament in South Africa.

The Lobos scored their only try through winger Raffaele Storti while his opposite Nate Augsperger was in the sin-bin, and led 10-9 at halftime at The Sevens Stadium.

Hooker Kapeli Pifeleti regained the Eagles the lead with a try in the 60th minute, converted by AJ MacGinty for 16-13.

The scrumhalf Marques, who missed two penalty kicks at the start of the half, hit his last shot true in the 82nd minute for the draw.

Georgia upsets Wales 13-12 in Cardiff for first time

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit is tackled by Georgia's Demur Tapladze, left, and Miriani Modebadze. (Source: Associated Press)

Georgia upset Wales 13-12 at Principality Stadium for the first time in rugby history this morning, only the Lelos' second win against a tier one nation.

The first was just in July, against Italy at home.

Georgia trailed 12-3 at halftime, was flagging and fortunate to have conceded only two tries.

But it was transformed after the break, especially the scrum. The defense also gave Wales no space, the forwards held the ball longer, and their confidence grew. Wales looked lost.

The turning point was the yellow card to Wales' Alex Cuthbert for taking out opposite wing Sandro Todua. Cuthbert's absence was expertly exploited when Georgia flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadze laid on a perfect crosskick to Todua to catch and stroll over the tryline.

Abzhandadze converted to lift Georgia within two of Wales with 20 minutes to go.

Five minutes later, Abzhandadze missed a straight forward penalty kick for the lead.

A missed catch almost conceded a try to Wales, but it was disallowed due to a knock on.

Up stepped Georgia's scrum, second best to Wales in the first half, but monstering Wales' pack in the second. A tighthead earned another penalty and Abzhandadze's replacement, Luka Matkava, slotted it from Wales' 10-meter line in the 78th.

The Lelos held on for the last two minutes for a famous win.

Boks beat Italy after stunning 2nd-half performance

Italy's Ange Capuozzo, right, gets a try . (Source: Associated Press)

A stunning second-half performance propelled South Africa to a 63-21 win over Italy on Saturday and gave the Springboks the first win of their European tour.

There was little sign of what was to come following a fairly balanced first half but two quick-fire tries at the start of the second for Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse — his second of the match — helped the Springboks take control.

The Boks poured in seven of their nine tries after the interval as reserves Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Cobus Reinach also turned over, as did Damian Willemse.

Italy, which beat Australia for the first time in its history last week, can draw positives from an impressive first half in which the Azzurri matched the world champions and also led for almost 20 minutes.

Ange Capuozzo, who has been nominated for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year, again impressed with another try to add to the two he scored against the Wallabies. Lorenzo Cannone also managed to turn over.

Italy was looking to build on last weekend’s historic victory over Australia, while South Africa was hoping to salvage something from its European tour after losses to Ireland and France.

Scotland overcomes 14-man Argentina

Argentina react after their loss to Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

Scotland overcame remarkable Argentina resistance in winning their thrilling year-ending rugby test 52-29 at Murrayfield this morning.

Argentina was leading 8-7 when flanker Marcos Kremer was sent off with an hour remaining, and played with 12 men for a time in the third quarter.

Incredibly, with 12 on the field and defending a five-meter scrum, the Pumas poached dropped ball and Emiliano Boffelli, playing on his club home ground, ended up scoring between the posts at the other end and converting his try.

The Pumas trailed only 24-22 with nearly half an hour to go but it was too long to hold out.

Scotland added four more tries and wing Darcy Graham got a hat trick in their highest score against the Pumas.

Scotland also earned a measure of revenge for losing the series in Argentina 2-1 in July, and flyhalf Finn Russell, who was not wanted on the tour, was the architect of the home side's eight-try performance. Key in six of them was Russell, brought back into the side only last week in the loss to New Zealand.

Sexton's backups lead Ireland to tight win over Wallabies

Ireland celebrate against the Wallabies. (Source: Associated Press)

Ireland survived a stern rugby challenge from a desperate Australia to prevail 13-10 at Lansdowne Road this morning.

Irish captain Jonathan Sexton withdrew just moments before the match after straining a calf in the warmup but his flyhalf backups were outstanding.

Jack Crowley, who made his debut last week, started and played with the composure of a veteran. Importantly, he nailed both of his goalkicks. He was replaced with eight minutes to go, and Ross Byrne showed a steely nerve when he stepped up and slotted the match-winning penalty from the right-hand touch.

The Wallabies had a chance to win in the last moments. They put a kickable penalty into the corner for a lineout, but the maul was penalized when backs joined from the side.

Then in the last seconds, they stole an Irish throw-in inside the 22 only to suffer a dropped pass which left them losing three straight times to the home side for the first time since 1968.