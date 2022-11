New Zealand’s newest centenarian has had an extra special birthday today thanks to King Charles.

WWII veteran Neil Boak celebrated his big day with a birthday cake, which he shared with loved ones at his Auckland retirement home.

It was topped off with a card from the king and his wife, Camilla, who has helped carry on Queen Elizabeth’s tradition.

He told 1News there’s only one secret to living a long life.

"Whatever you do, you've got to make it light-hearted and fun," he said.