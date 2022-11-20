'More of the same': Severe storm risk for upper North Island

MetService is warning of the potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of the upper North Island which could bring damaging hail and wind and small tornadoes.

Lightning on a cloudy night. (Source: istock.com)

It said the humid and unstable conditions were expected to bring thunderstorms to many areas of the North Island today, with localised heavy rain and hail.

In Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula the thunderstorms could be severe, with hail larger than 20 millimetres in diameter, wind gusts of over 110km/h, and small tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Waikato, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupo.



Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail greater than 20mm, strong winds gusting over 110 km/h, and even the risk of a small tornado.https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw pic.twitter.com/qSQsmHGUYM — MetService (@MetService) November 19, 2022

MetService said if tornadoes occurred they were likely to be very localised.

It is also warning that the hail could be damaging to crops, glasshouses and vehicles, and the wind gusts could damage trees and powerlines.

The conditions are expected to ease around 7pm.

More of the same this afternoon & evening.

⛅️⛈️⛅️⛈️



Localised downpours = watch for localised flooding/slips. pic.twitter.com/rHF5k4oAbx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 19, 2022

Last night the Auckland region was hit by a severe thunderstorm that left behind fallen trees, surface flooding, and property damage.

Heavy rain and hail battered the region with emergency services responding to more than 50 weather-related incidents from Hatfields Beach to Manukau.

