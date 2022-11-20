'More of the same': Severe storm risk for upper North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService is warning of the potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of the upper North Island which could bring damaging hail and wind and small tornadoes.

Lightning on a cloudy night.

Lightning on a cloudy night. (Source: istock.com)

It said the humid and unstable conditions were expected to bring thunderstorms to many areas of the North Island today, with localised heavy rain and hail.

In Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula the thunderstorms could be severe, with hail larger than 20 millimetres in diameter, wind gusts of over 110km/h, and small tornadoes.

MetService said if tornadoes occurred they were likely to be very localised.

It is also warning that the hail could be damaging to crops, glasshouses and vehicles, and the wind gusts could damage trees and powerlines.

The conditions are expected to ease around 7pm.

Last night the Auckland region was hit by a severe thunderstorm that left behind fallen trees, surface flooding, and property damage.

Heavy rain and hail battered the region with emergency services responding to more than 50 weather-related incidents from Hatfields Beach to Manukau.

rnz.co.nz

