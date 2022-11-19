Plane catches fire after striking firetruck on runway in Peru

A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima's international airport struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire on Saturday. Authorities said the plane's passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed.

A freeze frame of Flight 2213 on fire in Lima, taken by Mauro A. Ferrerira. (Source: Associated Press)

Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez airport, said in a tweet that operations at the facility had been suspended.

There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition," the company said.

Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam pic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo — Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022

Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one was injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

President Pedro Castillo expressed his condolences to the families of the firefighters in a tweet.

Flight LA2213 was taking off from Lima's main airport en route to the Peruvian city of Juliaca.

Videos on social media showed smoke coming from a large plane on the runway.

According to the fire department, the incident was registered at 3.25pm (local time) and four rescue units were mobilised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Créditos a quien corresponda pic.twitter.com/m3d7ln7FPD — Ronald Hinostroza (@ronaldsud) November 18, 2022

The Prosecutor's Office in Callao, where the airport is located, said an investigation into the cause of the accident had been opened.

Aviation authorities said operations at Jorge Chávez International Airport were suspended until Saturday afternoon (Lima time).

Flights would be direct to other airports in the meantime.