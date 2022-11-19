Part of SH1 closed after fatal multi-car crash in Whangārei

One person has been injured and part of a state highway is closed following a fatal multi-car crash in Whangārei this afternoon.

A file image of a police car.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 between Saleyards Rd and Richards Rd, in Kauri, around 4.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Police say "multiple vehicles are understood to be involved".

One person has since been taken to Northland Base Hospital with serious injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

SH1 from Hikurangi to Kauri is now closed and detours are in place, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.

"Northbound travellers detour via Apotu Road, Jordan Valley Rd, and back onto SH1, reverse for southbound road users."

Motorists have been advised to "add at least 10 mins delay" to their journey.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

