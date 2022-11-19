NZ’s largest contemporary art fair dazzles Auckland waterfront

Source: 1News

New Zealand’s largest contemporary art fair is expected to have thousands of visitors pass through after it opened on Auckland’s waterfront this week.

The showcase generated $10 million in sales last year.

Forty galleries from New Zealand and abroad, representing 180 artists, are here to sell their work.

Prices range from $6 right through to $250,000.

“The galleries sold over $10 million worth of art. Now, that all goes to the artists and the galleries that represent them so that's a huge injection of capital into the visual arts sector,” Aotearoa Art Fair co-director Stephanie Post said.

Around 10,000 visitors are expected through The Cloud.

