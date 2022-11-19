NZ’s largest contemporary art fair dazzles Auckland waterfront

New Zealand’s largest contemporary art fair is expected to have thousands of visitors pass through after it opened on Auckland’s waterfront this week.

The showcase generated $10 million in sales last year.

Forty galleries from New Zealand and abroad, representing 180 artists, are here to sell their work.

Prices range from $6 right through to $250,000.

“The galleries sold over $10 million worth of art. Now, that all goes to the artists and the galleries that represent them so that's a huge injection of capital into the visual arts sector,” Aotearoa Art Fair co-director Stephanie Post said.

Around 10,000 visitors are expected through The Cloud.