Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

Source: 1News

Christchurch Airport recorded over a month's worth of rain worth of rain this morning, as heavy rain warnings are in place today for Canterbury, North Otago, and Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The airport recorded 46.2mm of rain from 12am to 12pm today. Their average monthly rainfall for November is 41.3mm.

The warnings are in place until 11pm in Otago and 9pm in Canterbury, with North Canterbury's easing a bit earlier in the afternoon.

Eastern Bay of Plenty's heavy rain is meant to ease by midday tomorrow, with thunderstorms possible until then.

MetService blames the unusually poor weather on "a large, slow-moving low pressure system over the Tasman Sea".

NIWA mapped the weather event, as well as over 76,000 lightning strikes over Aotearoa and the Tasman Sea since Thursday morning.

Yesterday, MetService predicted rain, some heavy, for much of the country this weekend.

The forecaster advises people continue to keep up to date with forecasts for their regions.

New ZealandWeather NewsChristchurch and CanterburyDunedin and OtagoTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Still haven’t had Covid yet? Here’s some reasons why

2

Experts pitch solutions to Rotorua's housing crisis

3

Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

4

Covid-19: More than 4000 cases reported today

5

Police dog handler's vehicle stolen in Christchurch getaway

6

Plane catches fire after striking firetruck on runway in Peru

Latest Stories

Covid-19: More than 4000 cases reported today

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins

Plane catches fire after striking firetruck on runway in Peru

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Confusion over 'specialist physician' green list inclusion

Related Stories

Police dog handler's vehicle stolen in Christchurch getaway

Experts pitch solutions to Rotorua's housing crisis

Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

Dramatic video shows flames, smoke billow from Lyttelton home