Wellington football match aims to break record for mental health

Nearly 30 people in Wellington are trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous game of indoor football, with the goal of raising funds and awareness for mental health.

The current record is 36 hours, and they’re attempting a 45-hour match. So far, the group has raised over $50,000.

Daniel Carew is one of the players taking part in the world-record attempt, and said his motivation comes from trying to help the people he knows that struggle with their mental health.

“I work in the construction industry and mental health is so prominent, at the moment, we lose a person a week to suicide,” Carew said.

The players are subbing each other out every four hours, so there’s time to sleep, eat and rest before the next shift starts.

Event organiser Graham Matheson said all of the money raised will be donated to Gumboot Friday.

“In New Zealand, there’s a lot of people in need of mental health support and so we’re contributing the funds to Gumboot Friday, and so all the money’s going towards providing therapeutic support for people in need," Matheson said.

Gumboot Friday is an organisation run by Mike King which raises money to provide free counselling sessions for young people struggling with their mental health.

Over the last year, Gumboot Friday has delivered over 19,000 free counselling sessions for young kids.

"Young people are aware of the need that’s out there, and it all makes a difference," King said.

King wanted to thank those who have donated to Gumboot Friday.

"We’re going to be somewhere north of $2 million, which equals six months of counselling."

To donate towards the cause click here.