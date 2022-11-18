Watch: Swarm of giant mosquitoes descend on NSW after floods

Source: 1News

Swarms of mosquitoes have descended on New South Wales' Central West, following months of wet weather and recent flood events.

"We are told this is what is expected after all of this rain, is the floodwaters recede, we get ponds, these pools of water, the female mozzies go on a frenzy, lay their eggs," Sarah Stewart of 9News said today.

It’s understood to be the worst infestation the region has seen in 30 years.

The blood-sucking insects are also twice the normal size, as farmers grapple with keeping them at bay.

"We are hearing from farmers if you work outside, they get on your hair, up your nose, they bite them through their hats even,” Stewart said.

"Unfortunately, we are told they are going to head to Sydney to the coast, over the coming weeks."

On Tuesday a major dam in Central West New South Wales overflowed tens of thousands of megalitres, worsening the region's flood crisis.

It's the second time in a fortnight that the area has become inundated and part of the third series of floods hitting the region this year.

