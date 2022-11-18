South Auckland GPs back planned meningococcal B vaccine roll-out

South Auckland doctors say plans by Pharmac to provide wider access for the meningococcal B vaccine for young people and infants are important to prevent another major outbreak of the potentially deadly disease.

Pharmac announced its plans last month to provide wider access for the meningococcal B vaccine for infants and young adults. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Local Democracy Reporter Stephen Forbes

But according to Papakura GP Dr Primla Khar, targeting the roll-out to make sure the right communities receive it is vital to its success.

Currently the vaccine (branded as Bexsero) is only funded for people who are close contacts of a meningococcal case, or are at high risk due to reduced immunity.

Pharmac is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund the meningococcal B vaccine from March 1, 2023, for children up to 12 months of age, and a catch-up programme for children from 13 to 59 months of age until August 31, 2025.

It would also cover people aged 13 to 25 years who are living in close-living situations such as boarding school hostels and tertiary education halls of residence.

"We did have an almost endemic outbreak just over 15 years ago," Khar said. "So if the data is showing an increase anywhere in New Zealand I think it's a very good idea."

She said people in overcrowded living conditions in lower socioeconomic areas like south Auckland were most at risk of contracting the disease and it's vital that they were targeted in any roll-out.

Papakura GP Dr Primla Khar says an endemic outbreak of meningococcal B just over 15 years ago served as a reminder of how deadly the disease is. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Her thoughts were echoed by Dr Api Talemaitoga, chairman of the Pasifika GP Network.

He said he did not want to see a repeat of the meningococcal B outbreak from the early 2000s which hit south Auckland's Pasifika and Māori communities hard.

But Talemaitoga said central to the success of the vaccine rollout would be the messaging.

"We have now learned from the pandemic how we can be smarter in getting the message across to people," he said. "We need to stop using a one size fits all approach and target those who need it the most."

Talemaitoga said while the decision on whether a parent got their child vaccinated rested with them, it's important that people made the decision based on sound information.

Meningococcal disease can lead to serious illnesses including meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). The illness can develop quickly over a few hours and can cause severe disability or even death.

Pharmac's chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said it was keen to prevent another major outbreak and providing greater access to the vaccine was key.

"Over the past few years the number of meningococcal B cases being notified has been increasing and we want to acknowledge the concern from the public and advocacy groups including the Meningitis Foundation," he said.

"We are aware that Māori and Pacific peoples have higher infection rates than the total population, so this proposal is a step towards improved protection for those communities."

According to the Ministry of Health, an increasing number of meningococcal B cases were detected in New Zealand in the late 1990s, which led to the development of the MeNZB vaccine.

It was offered to anyone under 20 years of age between 2004 and 2006, while the immunisation of babies and preschoolers continued until June 2008.

