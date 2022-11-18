#RIPTwitter trends as Musk closes offices until next week

Logan Church
By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Employees at Twitter will not be allowed into the office until next week, as staff members leave in droves amid new CEO Elon Musk's harsh expectations of them.

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

Twitter management, led by Musk, has closed all its buildings and suspended badge access until Monday.

In an internal message sent to staff seen by the BBC, staff were told "effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21st.

"Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the message continued.

It comes only days after Twitter's new owner and chief executive reportedly emailed staff saying they had to commit to working "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

It’s been reported that employees had to fill out an online form with their decision – and many decided to leave.

That came after the company already made moves to cull half its 8000 staff.

Ironically, Musk had previously issued strict rules around people working from home, demanding regular in-person meetings.

The chaos at one the world’s biggest social media giants started on day one of Musk’s ownership less than a month ago.

#RIPTwitter is now trending on the social media platform.

WorldTechnologyBusiness

Popular Stories

1

The Rock throws support behind World Cup finalists Samoa

2

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

3

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

4

Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

5

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

6

Cruise company to bring back masks for passengers

Latest Stories

#RIPTwitter trends as Musk closes offices until next week

TradeMe apologises for ad featuring Hitler book Mein Kampf

Watch: Swarm of giant mosquitoes descend on NSW after floods

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

Related Stories

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Elon Musk warns employees of 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0

First 'stunning' images of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $358K