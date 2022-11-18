RIPTwitter trends as Musk closes offices until next week

Employees at Twitter will not be allowed into the office until next week, as staff members leave in droves amid new CEO Elon Musk's harsh expectations of them.

Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

Twitter management, led by Musk, has closed all its buildings and suspended badge access until Monday.

In an internal message sent to staff seen by the BBC, staff were told "effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21st.

"Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the message continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes only days after Twitter's new owner and chief executive reportedly emailed staff saying they had to commit to working "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

It’s been reported that employees had to fill out an online form with their decision – and many decided to leave.

Someone is projecting multiple messages onto Twitter headquarters building in SF from a neighboring building. pic.twitter.com/VuFqLvDyxT — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) November 18, 2022

That came after the company already made moves to cull half its 8000 staff.

Ironically, Musk had previously issued strict rules around people working from home, demanding regular in-person meetings.

the one employee left at twitter hq rn #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/6nWypAf8Zj — Pixelized Sunset (@PixelizedSunset) November 18, 2022

The chaos at one the world’s biggest social media giants started on day one of Musk’s ownership less than a month ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#RIPTwitter is now trending on the social media platform.