Qatar pressuring FIFA for World Cup venue beer ban - report

Source: 1News

Just days out from kick-off in the 2022 World Cup, it's being reported hosts Qatar are pressuring FIFA to ban alcohol sales at tournament venues.

Budweiser, one of FIFA's main sponsors, has the rights to sell beer at the eight grounds being used, meaning football's governing body could breach its valuable contract with AB InBev, the beer brand's owner.

According the The Times, the hosts are putting pressure on FIFA to pull beer sales from the venues.

FIFA already bowed to pressure and moved the stands where beer was being sold at the grounds to less visible locations.

Beer is available - at over $22 for a 500ml can - at fan parks.

Read More

Qatar is a dry country, with alcohol only normally available at certain hotels.

An announcement on the sales policy is expected tomorrow.

FootballMiddle EastFIFA World CupFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

The Rock throws support behind World Cup finalists Samoa

2

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

3

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

4

Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

5

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

6

Cruise company to bring back masks for passengers

Latest Stories

#RIPTwitter trends as Musk closes offices until next week

TradeMe apologises for ad featuring Hitler book Mein Kampf

Watch: Swarm of giant mosquitoes descend on NSW after floods

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

Related Stories

Auckland sports fanatic off to volunteer at World Cup

FIFA World Cup Group H: Portugal seek revenge on 2018 foes Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Group G: Brazil look to unleash their firepower

FIFA World Cup Group F: Belgium, Croatia to battle for top spot