Qatar pressuring FIFA for World Cup venue beer ban - report

Just days out from kick-off in the 2022 World Cup, it's being reported hosts Qatar are pressuring FIFA to ban alcohol sales at tournament venues.

Budweiser, one of FIFA's main sponsors, has the rights to sell beer at the eight grounds being used, meaning football's governing body could breach its valuable contract with AB InBev, the beer brand's owner.

According the The Times, the hosts are putting pressure on FIFA to pull beer sales from the venues.

FIFA already bowed to pressure and moved the stands where beer was being sold at the grounds to less visible locations.

Beer is available - at over $22 for a 500ml can - at fan parks.

Qatar is a dry country, with alcohol only normally available at certain hotels.

An announcement on the sales policy is expected tomorrow.