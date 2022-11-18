Protests in Bangkok ahead of APEC summit attended by Ardern

Protesters turned out in central Bangkok, Thailand on Friday as leaders gathered for the opening session of a two-day APEC summit.

Leaders from 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, great power rivalries, inflation, climate change and fending off the pandemic.

The APEC summit venue, at downtown Bangkok’s main convention centre, was cordoned off with some streets in the area completely closed to traffic.

Rows of riot police stood guard behind barricades at a major intersection nearby, underscoring Thailand’s determination to ensure no disruptions.

In recent years, Bangkok has seen a wave of large-scale protests aimed both at the government and the powerful monarchy, though they have faded under the pressures of the pandemic and targeted arrests of key figures.

A small but noisy group of protesters scuffled briefly with police today, demanding to deliver a letter to leaders attending the summit. The demonstrators back various causes including the removal of Prime Minister Prayut and the abolition of Thailand’s strict anti-royal defamation laws.

Pacific Rim leaders were striving to find common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in the annual meeting that began Friday at the heavily guarded venue.

The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw signs of a "convergence" in views about how to move forward in solving the world's problems.

Whether that might enable Thailand as host of the meetings to produce a final joint statement remained to be seen. Consensus generally is required among the 21 APEC members, including Russia.

None of the earlier APEC preparatory meetings this year issued statements due to disagreements over whether to mention the conflict.

But leaders of the Group of 20 did manage a show of unity when China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release of a statement by the world’s leading economies that harshly criticised Moscow.

“At G20, we really welcomed that we could have a joint statement,” said Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, a Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Asked about the prospects for a show of unity, Blinken said he did not want to “get ahead" of the talks.