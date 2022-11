One person has died after a crash involving two cars on State Highway 77 in Mid-Canterbury this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said the crash happened around 2pm and as a result, State Highway 77 is now closed at the intersection with Mount Hutt Station Road.

UPDATE 3:20PM

SH77 remains CLOSED between the intersection with Leaches Rd and the intersection with Inland Scenic Route 72. Please continue to avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay your journey. ^CS https://t.co/PfUa5tr7VZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) November 18, 2022

Waka Kotahi have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.