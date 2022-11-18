Metlink temporarily suspends more than 100 bus trips

Metlink today announced it will be temporarily suspending 114 bus services across the Wellington region.

Metlink bus in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The pause will kick in from this Sunday, and comes amid the ongoing national bus driver shortage.

Eighty of the suspended trips are from Wellington city routes, and a further 34 from Porirua city routes.

It follows the temporary suspension of 67 other bus trips last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metlink said the move will reduce frequency but provide greater certainty for customers.

"While the suspended trips have been selected from different routes to those in October, they are again chosen from higher frequency routes and those with lower patronage," it said.

Metlink said it's likely the suspended trips will resume running during the summer holiday period as school bus drivers will be available to pick up those trips.

In the meantime, Metlink has pledged to get larger buses on routes to cope with the decreased frequency of buses.

However, it's warned further cancellations could still happen as long as it remains short-staffed.

Metlink has encouraged commuters to check for suspensions and cancellations ahead of time using the website or the app.