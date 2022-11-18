Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

Zakariye Hussein has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non parole period of 13 years for the killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka.

Laisa Maraia Waka, right. (Source: 1News)

In June the mother of four was making her way home from work when she was stabbed by the man who she didn’t know.

Hussein pleaded guilty to her murder in September.

At sentencing today Justice Cameron Mander said Waka “did nothing to provoke the attack nor was there anything she could do to prevent it.”

Zakariye Hussein (Source: 1News)

Her family spoke at the sentencing of their grief at losing a loving wife and mother.

MORE TO COME