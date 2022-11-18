Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Zakariye Hussein has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non parole period of 13 years for the killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka.

Laisa Maraia Waka, right.

Laisa Maraia Waka, right. (Source: 1News)

In June the mother of four was making her way home from work when she was stabbed by the man who she didn’t know.

Hussein pleaded guilty to her murder in September.

At sentencing today Justice Cameron Mander said Waka “did nothing to provoke the attack nor was there anything she could do to prevent it.”

Zakariye Hussein

Zakariye Hussein (Source: 1News)

Her family spoke at the sentencing of their grief at losing a loving wife and mother.

MORE TO COME

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

2

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

3

Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

4

Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

5

Robert Clary, last of the Hogan's Heroes stars, dies at 96

6

Woman dies in Napier, homicide investigation launched

Latest Stories

Cruise company to bring back masks for passengers

Man appears in court after woman punched in face at hospital

The Rock throws support behind World Cup finalists Samoa

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Republicans announce Biden family investigation after House win

Related Stories

Man appears in court after woman punched in face at hospital

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

Woman dies in Napier, homicide investigation launched

Hastings man found with 30,000 child sex abuse images jailed