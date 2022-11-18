Man appears in court after woman punched in face at hospital

A 50-year-old man has been charged following an assault at North Shore Hospital earlier this month.

North Shore Hospital. (Source: 1News)

RNZ reported last week that a woman was punched in the face by a man she didn't know as they waited to get into the overcrowded North Shore Hospital emergency department on 8 November.

In a statement today police confirmed that staff had attended the man's address that evening on a separate matter and took him to hospital as he appeared injured.

His health and wellbeing was a priority, a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was not in police custody but police followed him to the hospital.

Police were called back to the hospital shortly after 8.30pm following a report the man had assaulted a patient.

The man, who had left the hospital, was taken into custody the next day.

He appeared at the North Shore District Court on Wednesday on two charges of assault against two different people.

rnz.co.nz