Hastings man found with 30,000 child sex abuse images jailed

A Hawke's Bay man's been jailed for possessing and sharing child sex abuse images.

File image of someone using a computer (Source: 1News)

Erueti Tamatea, 24, from Hastings, was charged after 30,000 child sex abuse images were found on his devices and cloud-based accounts.

He was also involving in chatting with other offenders and sharing links to abuse material.

He admitted two representative charges relating to possession and distribution of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison when he appeared in the Hastings District Court yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The internet has led to an increase in the trade and collection of child sexual abuse images because it allows offenders to connect with one another and exchange exploitative material often in high volumes," Tim Houston of the Department of Internal Affairs' digital child exploitation team said.

"New Zealanders can rest assured those who choose to trade child sexual abuse material will eventually be caught."

Tamatea will now have to register as a child sex offender and will be added to the Child Sexual Offenders Register.