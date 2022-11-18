Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

Police have been searching in previously unexamined parts of Akaroa for a missing Canterbury millionaire who went missing 23 years ago.

Graham Vanstone (Source: Supplied)

Graham Vanstone vanished from his home in Akaroa on September 5 1999 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

While Vanstone was a millionaire, those who knew him described him as a typical Kiwi bloke who was involved in the community and loved the outdoors.

His disappearance at the aged of 49 was out of character.

He was ruled presumed dead in 2006 after leave was granted by his family's solicitor following his disappearance, and he now shares a gravestone with his father.

Police have returned to the case multiple times but have so far been unsuccessful in finding anything.

They're now having another crack at figuring out what happened.

Police said that they decided to re-open the search to give Vanstone’s friends and family closure and a “resolution they deserve”.

“It is possible to pose theories about what happened to Mr Vanstone, but in the absence of any evidence, these can only amount to speculation," a 2007 coroners report said.

"Without any evidence, I am not in a position to reach any conclusion about what became of him."

Search teams are now scouring the area, hoping to find some crucial evidence that will allow them to understand Vanstone's final moments.

Police searching. (Source: Supplied)

“We know there are still people who can help us finally solve this case. We are hoping with the passing of time these people now feel in a position to come forward and assist us,” a police spokesperson.