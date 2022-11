A fire destroyed a house in Lyttelton, near Christchurch, on Friday afternoon.

Video from the scene shows a number of fire fighters battling the blaze as smoke and flames billow from the house.

The fire now largely appears to be out and the property destroyed.

Fire and Emergency NZ said four trucks attended the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police told Stuff there were no injuries and people in nearby homes had been evacuated as a precaution.