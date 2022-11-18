Dashcam shows terrifying moment Russian missile hits Ukrainian city

Source: Associated Press

An attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday injured at least 14 people, among them a teenage girl, according to the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published video on his social media page showing a car driving through traffic before a large ball of fire and smoke rises in the distance.

In the post he said "here is another confirmation from the Dnipro that terrorists want 'peace'!"

Reznichenko, governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, said a large fire erupted after strikes on the city had hit an industrial target.

He initially gave a figure of five injured but later updated it to 14 in a post on his Telegram channel.

