Convicted killer 'very likely' recalled to prison if parole behaviour known

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Corrections said it was "very likely" a convicted killer would have been recalled to prison if it knew about his behaviour while on life parole.

Paul Tainui, also known as Paul Wilson, was out of prison for the 1994 killing of Kimberly Schroder when he raped and murdered Nicole Tuxford in 2018.

A coronial inquest is being held into deaths of Tuxford, and of Schroder’s father, Gary James Schroder. He died in a suspected suicide just days after he found out about Tuxford’s murder.

On Friday, the inquest heard that Nicole Tuxford was a "very sensitive trusting person" who was willing to give workmate Paul Tainui a second chance, even though she knew he'd killed.

Coroner Marcus Elliott quizzed Darius Fagan from the Corrections Department whether Tuxford should have been told more about Tainui.

Read More

Elliott asked: "Shouldn’t the people who are potentially affected by the behaviour know not just about the offence but about the things to look for in the event of harm increasing?"

Fagan said he agreed, "there would be situations where we could expand on the nature of the offending".

Probation did not have contact with Tainui’s employer for four months, because "they were looking at things that were going on outside of the employment".

Tainui’s workmates though noticed a change in his behaviour, with evidence presented he was jealous of Tuxford having other friends and had outbursts at work.

Counsel assisting, Tim Mackenzie, asked Fagan whether it was "almost inevitable" that a recall application would've been made if what those staff were saying had made its way to the probation officer.

Mackenzie pointed out that Tainui’s workmates had said he was "obsessed and jealous, and certain to burn her house down".

Fagan said, "yeah, I think some of that information is particularly pointed … it would make it very likely".

The hearing continues.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

2

Black Ferns to receive $25k bonus for Rugby World Cup win

3

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

4

'Massive character' - Foster on Perenara's return from the cold

5

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

6

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, engaged to singer Firerose, 34

Latest Stories

Ardern, world leaders, condemn missile launch by North Korea

North Korea test-fires missile with range to strike entire US

Webb Space Telescope spots early galaxies hidden from Hubble

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Convicted killer 'very likely' recalled to prison if parole behaviour known

Related Stories

Man jailed for random killing of Christchurch mother Laisa Waka

New 'wearable watch' a preventative measure for family harm

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

Man appears in court after woman punched in face at hospital