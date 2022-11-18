Convicted killer 'very likely' recalled to prison if parole behaviour known

Corrections said it was "very likely" a convicted killer would have been recalled to prison if it knew about his behaviour while on life parole.

Paul Tainui, also known as Paul Wilson, was out of prison for the 1994 killing of Kimberly Schroder when he raped and murdered Nicole Tuxford in 2018.

A coronial inquest is being held into deaths of Tuxford, and of Schroder’s father, Gary James Schroder. He died in a suspected suicide just days after he found out about Tuxford’s murder.

On Friday, the inquest heard that Nicole Tuxford was a "very sensitive trusting person" who was willing to give workmate Paul Tainui a second chance, even though she knew he'd killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coroner Marcus Elliott quizzed Darius Fagan from the Corrections Department whether Tuxford should have been told more about Tainui.

Elliott asked: "Shouldn’t the people who are potentially affected by the behaviour know not just about the offence but about the things to look for in the event of harm increasing?"

Fagan said he agreed, "there would be situations where we could expand on the nature of the offending".

Probation did not have contact with Tainui’s employer for four months, because "they were looking at things that were going on outside of the employment".

Tainui’s workmates though noticed a change in his behaviour, with evidence presented he was jealous of Tuxford having other friends and had outbursts at work.

Counsel assisting, Tim Mackenzie, asked Fagan whether it was "almost inevitable" that a recall application would've been made if what those staff were saying had made its way to the probation officer.

Mackenzie pointed out that Tainui’s workmates had said he was "obsessed and jealous, and certain to burn her house down".

ADVERTISEMENT

Fagan said, "yeah, I think some of that information is particularly pointed … it would make it very likely".

The hearing continues.