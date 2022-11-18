Boks' rugby boss Erasmus banned for two matches by World Rugby

World Rugby has banned South Africa’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus on all match day activities for two matches as a result of recent social media posts.

Rassie Erasmus, pictured before South Africa's Test against Ireland in Dublin this month. (Source: Photosport)

Erasmus’ posts related to match officiating of the recent Autumn Nations Series, and in particular the Springboks’ recent defeat to France in Paris.

“Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game,” a World Rugby statement this morning read.

“World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.

“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.”

Erasmus has form in this area; he had previously been banned from taking part in match days between November last year and October 2022 after the game’s governing body ruled his behaviour towards match officials during the British & Irish Lions 2021 series constituted misconduct.

Erasmus, who led the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan three years ago, may not take part in any match day activity in relation to South Africa’s Test against Italy on Sunday and England a week later.

The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.