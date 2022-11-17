West needs to help Ukraine build air defence system - expert

A Ukrainian missile accidentally hitting Poland shows a greater need to help Ukraine build an air defence system, an expert says.

The explosion in the Polish border town of Przewodow occurred during a Russian barrage across Ukraine with hundreds of missiles damaging civilian targets and infrastructure. The missile in Poland was likely a Ukrainian air defence missile, officials say.

Eurasia Center's Melinda Haring told Breakfast that yesterday's explosion shows the West needs to support Ukraine in upgrading its air defences.

"It underscores the need for an air defence system. Ukraine is a really large country and it doesn't have enough air defence systems.

Explosions were heard in a Polish village located near the Ukraine boarder. (Source: 1News)

"It also maybe heightens the need and the urgency for the West to send fighter jets, Ukraine doesn't have enough aeroplanes, it needs F-15s and F-16s," she said.

Haring also brought up how western politicians might be too afraid to help Ukraine in the capacity they need. Haring talked about the Polish MiG fighter jets that were meant to be sent to the front but the deal fell apart.

"That deal fell apart because our political class was weak and they didn't have the stomach for the deal.

"So hopefully the tragic events yesterday underscore the need to get on top of Ukraine's security needs," she said.

A missile launched in Ukraine. (Source: Breakfast)

Russia has been hitting Ukraine hard in recent months with constant missile strikes. To many, it seems that these strikes are retaliation for any gain that Kyiv's forces make in the war.

Haring said that the missile strikes are a strategy from Putin to break Ukrainian morale and is a show of force while they are on the back foot.

"This was predictable, and unfortunately innocent Ukrainians are going to bear the brunt of this retaliation. It's meant to inspire fear - this stage of the war is really dangerous."

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed in July during a missile strike in outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Haring said that the strikes are most likely to destroy power infrastructure before what looks to be a cold winter in the war-torn country.

"Russia is trying to freeze Ukrainians this winter, they want Ukraine to become the coldest and darkest European country that we've ever seen."

Haring also said she hopes to see western companies help to rebuild Ukraine's power infrastructure.

"I hope more western companies can help build Ukrainian infrastructure so people don't freeze this winter."

Both NATO and Poland have offered their continued support to Ukraine after the incident, saying that Russia put them into that situation through their invasion.