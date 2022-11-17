US Open winner Raducanu latest star to join 2022 ASB Classic

The ASB Classic has added another star to its impressive roster for next year's tournament with US Open winner Emma Raducanu confirmed for a trip to Auckland.

Emma Raducanu celebrates after winning a match at Wimbledon. (Source: Photosport)

Organisers announced this morning the 19-year-old has signed up to play at Stanley Street, joining the likes of World No.7 Coco Gauff, fellow Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens and Canadian No.1 Leylah Fernandez – who Raducanu beat in the final to wrap up a fairytale 2021 US Open run – in the star-studded women’s draw.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to New Zealand. I've heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing," Raducanu said.

"I have heard that the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst in my time there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin said they were overjoyed to add Raducanu to the ranks for the event's return next year after the past two ASB Classics were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, hugs the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Source: Associated Press)

"Emma has a huge profile in world tennis and is a young player of immense ability," Lamperin said.

"Clearly her US Open triumph and journey was spectacular and so we are thrilled that Emma has decided to play in Auckland as part of her preparation for the Australian Open."

The British star said she is hoping the ASB Classic will be the start of a strong 2023 for her.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the Tour. It was only my first full year in 2022 and to complete more of the year and remain injury-free as much as possible – that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future."

Lamperin added while there is a strong base of top quality females confirmed for the tournament, he is confident of some other exciting players to confirm this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTA women's event runs from January 2 in Auckland followed by the ATP men's competition starting on January 9.